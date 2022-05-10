Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Gap Up to $13.07

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.07, but opened at $14.14. Iovance Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $13.96, with a volume of 24,823 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.40.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 213.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 133,742 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,486,000 after purchasing an additional 21,784 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 701.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 534,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 467,364 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $12,330,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $27,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

