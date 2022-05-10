IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.23-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.50 million-$12.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.42 million.IRadimed also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.96-$1.03 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IRMD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRadimed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRadimed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.16. The company had a trading volume of 152,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,536. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.73. The company has a market capitalization of $378.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 0.98. IRadimed has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $55.92.

IRadimed ( NASDAQ:IRMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. IRadimed had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 23.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that IRadimed will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 3,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $200,590.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,664 shares of company stock worth $6,678,784 in the last 90 days. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of IRadimed by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the fourth quarter worth $506,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of IRadimed by 9.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the third quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

