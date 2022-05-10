iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Holdings Lifted by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 339.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,650 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 49,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 40,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 111,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.01. The stock had a trading volume of 42,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,233,469. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.68 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.51 and its 200-day moving average is $52.88.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

