iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) is OLD Mission Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,218 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $32,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,708,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,168 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,996,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,645,000 after acquiring an additional 242,756 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,382,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,406,000 after acquiring an additional 95,284 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,494,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,408,000 after acquiring an additional 54,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,243,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,337,000 after acquiring an additional 188,427 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $58.23. 27,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,223,098. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.25. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $57.70 and a 52-week high of $79.23.

