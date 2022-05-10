iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) Holdings Lifted by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,588 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 1.05% of iShares MSCI Israel ETF worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EIS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,554. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a 1-year low of $61.18 and a 1-year high of $80.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.35.

