iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 351,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,397 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $40,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 36,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 4,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $105.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.01. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $105.60 and a twelve month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

