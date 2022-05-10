IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Shares Gap Up to $10.16

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.16, but opened at $11.08. IVERIC bio shares last traded at $10.94, with a volume of 17,607 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ISEE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.46.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 11,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $196,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 3,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $59,143.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,931. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 36.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 329,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter.

IVERIC bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.