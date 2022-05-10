J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on May 27th

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the transportation company on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a dividend payout ratio of 15.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services to earn $9.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $172.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.23 and a 200-day moving average of $193.48. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $155.11 and a 1 year high of $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $242.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.56.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

