J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Announces $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the transportation company on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services has increased its dividend by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a payout ratio of 15.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services to earn $9.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $172.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $155.11 and a 52-week high of $218.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.27.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,173,000 after buying an additional 50,763 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $242.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.56.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services (Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.