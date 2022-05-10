J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Announces $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the transportation company on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services has increased its dividend by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a payout ratio of 15.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services to earn $9.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $172.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $155.11 and a 52-week high of $218.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.27.
In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,173,000 after buying an additional 50,763 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
JBHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $242.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.56.
About J.B. Hunt Transport Services (Get Rating)
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.
