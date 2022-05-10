JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €24.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €24.00 ($25.26) price target on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DEC. Berenberg Bank set a €26.50 ($27.89) target price on JCDecaux in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays set a €26.50 ($27.89) price objective on JCDecaux in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.70 ($23.89) price objective on JCDecaux in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($23.16) price objective on JCDecaux in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

EPA DEC opened at €16.91 ($17.80) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of €22.49. JCDecaux has a 1-year low of €27.02 ($28.44) and a 1-year high of €36.90 ($38.84).

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

