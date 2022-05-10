John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.
Shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock opened at $24.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.91. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $26.43.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD)
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Follow The Money To Cigna
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
- MarketBeat Podcast: Barbell Strategy To Strengthen Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.