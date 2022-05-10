JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of fuboTV from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $4.25 in a research report on Friday. Stephens began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of fuboTV from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.68.

Shares of FUBO opened at $2.91 on Friday. fuboTV has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $35.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 3.69.

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). fuboTV had a negative net margin of 59.50% and a negative return on equity of 66.29%. The company had revenue of $231.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that fuboTV will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Gandler acquired 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,322,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,240.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 161,454 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $1,220,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in fuboTV during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in fuboTV during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in fuboTV by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,487 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in fuboTV during the 1st quarter worth $407,000. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

