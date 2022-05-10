JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income (LON:JPEI) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.10

JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income (LON:JPEI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON JPEI opened at GBX 100.50 ($1.24) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £109.37 million and a PE ratio of 4.55. JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 92.50 ($1.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 114 ($1.41). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 102.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 105.27.

JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income Company Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

