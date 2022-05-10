JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income (LON:JPEI) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.10

JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income (LON:JPEI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON JPEI opened at GBX 100.50 ($1.24) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £109.37 million and a PE ratio of 4.55. JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 92.50 ($1.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 114 ($1.41). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 102.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 105.27.
JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income Company Profile (Get Rating)
