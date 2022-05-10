Kalmar (KALM) Price Reaches $1.58 on Major Exchanges

Kalmar (KALM) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. Kalmar has a market cap of $7.36 million and $237,709.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kalmar coin can now be purchased for $1.58 or 0.00004893 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kalmar has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.08 or 0.00518657 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00105992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00037995 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,743.14 or 2.00980366 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Kalmar

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,670,364 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Buying and Selling Kalmar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalmar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kalmar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

