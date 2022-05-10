Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

Get Kamada alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kamada in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ KMDA opened at $4.57 on Friday. Kamada has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $203.46 million, a PE ratio of -91.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $31.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.24 million. Kamada had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kamada will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Kamada in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Kamada by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64,704 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kamada in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Kamada in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd bought a new position in Kamada in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000.

About Kamada (Get Rating)

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to AATD, KAMRAB/KEDRAB a plasma-derived hyper- immunoglobulin for prophylactic treatment against rabies infection.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kamada (KMDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.