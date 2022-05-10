Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on KEL. TD Securities boosted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$7.75 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC upped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Kelt Exploration presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.60.

Shares of KEL stock opened at C$6.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.56. Kelt Exploration has a twelve month low of C$2.69 and a twelve month high of C$7.30.

Kelt Exploration ( TSE:KEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$120.52 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Kelt Exploration will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.10, for a total value of C$177,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,344,512.80. Also, Director William Charles Guinan sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.76, for a total value of C$256,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,189,459 shares in the company, valued at C$8,040,742.84. Insiders sold 92,833 shares of company stock worth $649,149 over the last ninety days.

Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

