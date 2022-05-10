Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.20.

Shares of NYSE KRP opened at $16.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.65. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.53.

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.26. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 289.23%.

In other news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 13,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $221,488.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,015,608 shares of company stock worth $60,411,170 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

