Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KRP. Stephens assumed coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.20.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KRP opened at $16.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.65. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.26. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.25%. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is 289.23%.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 13,689 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $221,488.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $30,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,015,608 shares of company stock worth $60,411,170 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.5% during the first quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 52,022 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,839 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 40.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,632 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.