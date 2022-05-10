Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KRP. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $16.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.65. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $17.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.50 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 13,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $221,488.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pep I. Holdings, Llc sold 3,999,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $60,158,781.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,015,608 shares of company stock valued at $60,411,170. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 657,884 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 232,329 shares during the period. SoftVest Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC now owns 475,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after buying an additional 139,100 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 448,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after buying an additional 148,819 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 386,096 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after buying an additional 49,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $5,111,000. 31.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

