Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.60.

Several analysts recently commented on KGSPY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kingspan Group from €102.00 ($107.37) to €103.00 ($108.42) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Kingspan Group from €119.00 ($125.26) to €115.00 ($121.05) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Kingspan Group from €119.00 ($125.26) to €115.00 ($121.05) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Kingspan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kingspan Group from €93.00 ($97.89) to €95.00 ($100.00) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

OTCMKTS:KGSPY opened at $82.44 on Tuesday. Kingspan Group has a 12-month low of $80.31 and a 12-month high of $126.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.14.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

