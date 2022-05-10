Kornit Digital (KRNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Kornit Digital to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Kornit Digital has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.12). Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kornit Digital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Shares of KRNT opened at $56.79 on Tuesday. Kornit Digital has a 52-week low of $56.10 and a 52-week high of $181.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.10 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.66 and its 200-day moving average is $112.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Kornit Digital by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,842,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

KRNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $202.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.80.

About Kornit Digital (Get Rating)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.