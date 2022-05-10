Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

KLIC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.20.

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $49.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.21 and its 200-day moving average is $55.57. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52 week low of $43.41 and a 52 week high of $75.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $384.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.25 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 46.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.65%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Chin Hu Lim bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.50 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

