L’Air Liquide S.A. (AIQUY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 7th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.4939 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIQUY opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. L’Air Liquide has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $36.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.99 and its 200 day moving average is $34.16.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in L’Air Liquide stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in L’Air Liquide were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AIQUY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on L’Air Liquide in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on L’Air Liquide from €152.00 ($160.00) to €160.00 ($168.42) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on L’Air Liquide from €152.00 ($160.00) to €155.00 ($163.16) in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

