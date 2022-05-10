Landbox (LAND) Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges

Landbox (LAND) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 10th. Landbox has a market capitalization of $61,812.57 and approximately $180.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Landbox has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.01 or 0.00589978 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00037204 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,225.99 or 2.01619226 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 50.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00094778 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

