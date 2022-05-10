LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.29-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.10 million-$42.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $42.61 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.21-$1.31 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock traded down $2.55 on Monday, reaching $39.05. The stock had a trading volume of 184,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,958. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.36. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $857.23 million, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.29.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $39.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $382,336.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

