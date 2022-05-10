Lendefi (new) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $19,205.00 (LDFI)

Lendefi (new) (LDFI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. Over the last week, Lendefi (new) has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Lendefi (new) has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and $19,205.00 worth of Lendefi (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lendefi (new) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003223 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $184.57 or 0.00594924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00035993 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,571.23 or 1.92012337 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 56.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00088570 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lendefi (new) Coin Profile

Lendefi (new)’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. Lendefi (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,887,779,997 coins. Lendefi (new)’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Buying and Selling Lendefi (new)

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendefi (new) directly using U.S. dollars.

