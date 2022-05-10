LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LENSAR had a negative return on equity of 32.96% and a negative net margin of 56.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:LNSR opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of -0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.67. LENSAR has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $8.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LENSAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of LENSAR during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LENSAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $627,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in LENSAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $853,000. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

