Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.79 EPS

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.79, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Li Auto’s revenue was up 167.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Li Auto updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LI opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.42. Li Auto has a twelve month low of $15.98 and a twelve month high of $37.45. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on LI. began coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.20 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered Li Auto from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Li Auto from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.01.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 548.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 9,938 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

About Li Auto (Get Rating)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.