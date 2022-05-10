LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:LFVN opened at $4.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.39. LifeVantage has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $8.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.77.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LifeVantage will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in LifeVantage in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 544.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. 29.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

