Lightning (LIGHT) Price Hits $0.0411 on Major Exchanges

Lightning (LIGHT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. Lightning has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and $30,343.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0411 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lightning has traded down 35.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,440.03 or 0.99999763 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002978 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00107352 BTC.

Lightning Coin Profile

Lightning is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

Lightning Coin Trading

