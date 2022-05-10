Liquity USD (LUSD) Market Cap Reaches $719.11 Million

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. One Liquity USD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC on exchanges. Liquity USD has a total market capitalization of $719.11 million and $7.06 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Liquity USD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,577.79 or 0.99981656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00107796 BTC.

About Liquity USD

LUSD is a coin. It launched on April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

