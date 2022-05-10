Litchfield Hills Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP)

Litchfield Hills Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of Taoping stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. Taoping has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $6.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.42.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Taoping during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taoping during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Taoping by 466.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taoping during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 0.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-Based Technology and Traditional Information Technology.

