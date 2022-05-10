LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Receives $316.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $316.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LNSPF. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 305 ($3.76) to GBX 320 ($3.95) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Liberum Capital upgraded LondonMetric Property to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LondonMetric Property from GBX 310 ($3.82) to GBX 320 ($3.95) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised LondonMetric Property from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNSPF remained flat at $$2.92 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,890. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.61. LondonMetric Property has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $4.03.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

