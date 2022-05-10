Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 9.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

LFT traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 598 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,835. Lument Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $138.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. Lument Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

In other news, Director James Christopher Hunt acquired 15,000 shares of Lument Finance Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO James Peter Flynn bought 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,070.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $99,690 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lument Finance Trust stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Lument Finance Trust worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lument Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.35.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

