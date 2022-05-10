Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 9.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.
LFT traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 598 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,835. Lument Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $138.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.81.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. Lument Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lument Finance Trust stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Lument Finance Trust worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lument Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.35.
Lument Finance Trust Company Profile
Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.
