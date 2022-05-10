Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

LUG has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.42.

LUG opened at C$10.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 8.26. Lundin Gold has a 52 week low of C$8.82 and a 52 week high of C$12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Lundin Gold ( TSE:LUG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$235.05 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Lundin Gold will post 2.9350859 EPS for the current year.

In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$163,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$287,882.25. Also, Senior Officer Alessandro Bitelli sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.92, for a total transaction of C$942,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,735,510. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 214,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,701.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

