Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Issues Earnings Results

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.75) by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.32) earnings per share.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.65. 3,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,069. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $52.33 and a 12-month high of $137.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.68.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDGL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 382.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

