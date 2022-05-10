Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Plans $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Magna International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Magna International has a payout ratio of 23.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Magna International to earn $7.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

Get Magna International alerts:

MGA opened at $57.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.27. Magna International has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $104.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.43.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magna International will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Magna International stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Magna International were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MGA. BMO Capital Markets lowered Magna International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $89.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Magna International in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Magna International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Magna International from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

Magna International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.