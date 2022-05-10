Manulife Financial (MFC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Manulife Financial to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect Manulife Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MFC opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MFC. StockNews.com upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 19,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,960,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,101,000 after buying an additional 10,548 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

