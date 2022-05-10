MAP Protocol (MAP) One Day Volume Hits $477,225.00

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $28.14 million and $477,225.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.71 or 0.00520686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00037714 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00100875 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,226.40 or 2.04952490 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,183,690 coins. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

