Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 105.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,561 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 3.8% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ativo Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 1,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ISRG. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $16.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $208.71. 3,754,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,223,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $275.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.06. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.18 and a 1 year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

