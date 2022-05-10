Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,462 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,221 shares during the quarter. Fortinet makes up approximately 5.3% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $12,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Fortinet by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Fortinet by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 133,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,204,000 after purchasing an additional 15,903 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,934,000. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on FTNT shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $364.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.95.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total value of $989,257.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total value of $537,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,655,218. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded down $21.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $245.22. 2,146,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,421. The firm has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of 64.19, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.08. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.96 and a 12 month high of $371.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $954.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.45 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 67.94% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

