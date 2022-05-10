Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,739 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,968 shares during the period. United Rentals accounts for approximately 3.4% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $7,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 158.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,442,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $857,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,058 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 11,331.9% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 394,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,407,000 after purchasing an additional 390,950 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth about $68,042,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $58,220,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 88.9% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 255,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,487,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on URI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.33.

Shares of NYSE URI traded down $8.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $286.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,356,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,086. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.59 and a 12-month high of $414.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $330.07 and its 200 day moving average is $336.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.64 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $534,273.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shiv Singh bought 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

