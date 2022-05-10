Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 58,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,000. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $814,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 60,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.58. 2,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,182. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.58. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $85.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

