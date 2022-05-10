Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Invests $2.68 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 106,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,000. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.9% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 362,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,221,000 after buying an additional 22,459 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 42.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 113,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 34,018 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 132,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSJN traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $23.76. 3,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,572. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.80. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $25.51.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.