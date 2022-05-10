Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Invests $313,000 in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,241 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 999.9% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,369 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $510,000. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,469 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $405.00 to $394.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.39.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Shares of Coinbase Global stock traded down $3.41 on Tuesday, reaching $80.10. The stock had a trading volume of 138,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,027,276. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.78 and a fifty-two week high of $368.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.80.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.37. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

