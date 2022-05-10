Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Invests $545,000 in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000.

Shares of XMHQ stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $69.01. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,958. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $68.35 and a 12-month high of $84.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.06.

