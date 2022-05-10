Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 595,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,254,000 after acquiring an additional 16,884 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 94,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 87,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,878,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.67.

JPM traded down $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.06. The stock had a trading volume of 165,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,504,385. The stock has a market cap of $352.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $172.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.92 and a 200-day moving average of $149.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

