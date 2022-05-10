Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $38,000 Investment in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 224.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $3,701,203.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts bought 1,378,433 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $25,707,775.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,455,690 shares of company stock worth $181,071,234 over the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IVZ stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.58. 66,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,025,400. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.58. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $29.71. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.06). Invesco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.86%.

IVZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.82.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

