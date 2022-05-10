Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $418,000 Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded up $4.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $301.40. 3,343,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,693,922. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $295.72 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $339.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

