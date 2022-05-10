Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Lipe & Dalton lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

NYSE DUK traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.66. The stock had a trading volume of 34,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $116.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.78.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.92%.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $415,468.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,437 shares of company stock worth $3,505,795. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

